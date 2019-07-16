Press Play: Laura Dern Talks Over-The-Top ‘Big Little Lies’ Character, Beyoncé Nominated For SIX Emmys, And More

Big Little Lies actress Laura Dern hit up Late Night with Seth Meyers to talk all about the hit HBO series and more.

Dern tells us how she really feels about her character Renata, dishes on Meryl Streep being left out of their cast group chat, and reveals Nicole Kidman changed her life. Get into her interview up top.

Congratulations are in order for Beyoncé, whose Homecoming documentary got her nominated for a total of six Emmys!

The 2019 Netflix film is in the running for: Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special, Outstanding Music Direction, Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded), Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special, Outstanding Production Design, and Outstanding Costumes.

See the full list of nominations here. Congrats Bey!

Speaking of Netflix, after years of debate the streaming service has decided to cut the infamous suicide scene from its 13 Reasons Why series. The show was a topic of concern for many parents who argued the graphic scene was triggering for kids who deal with mental illness in real life. Some even claimed the scene, in which main character Hannah slits her wrists in a bathtub, romanticizes suicide.

From the NYPost:

The updated scene is far tamer, with Hannah taking a long look at herself in the mirror before cutting to her devastated parents, apparently just after having discovered their daughter’s death. All depictions of the act of suicide have been wiped.

In this week’s statement, Yorkey says they’d hoped the original scene would make it so “ugly [and] painful” that “no one would ever wish to emulate it,” but went on to admit they’d not been successful in their intention.

“As we ready to launch season three, we have heard concerns about the scene from Dr. Christine Moutier at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and others, and have agreed with Netflix to re-edit it. No one scene is more important than the life of the show and its message that we must take better care of each other. We believe this edit will help the show do the most good for the most people while mitigating any risk for especially vulnerable young viewers.”

Stay tuned.