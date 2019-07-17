Box Office HIT? Watch The Official Trailer For ‘Hustlers’ Starring J. Lo, Cardi B, Lizzo, And Constance Wu

Just after Jermaine Dupri stuck his foot in his mouth about female rappers making stripper music, J. Lo, Cardi B, and Lizzo’s Hustlers trailer dropped — and it looks like it has the potential to be the best stripper movie of all time.

Also starring Constance Wu, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles, and Lili Reinhart, the Lorene Scafaria-directed film follows professional dancers as they scam their Wall Street clients out of all their coin. In the clip, J. Lo is teaching a peer, Constance, how to work the pole while Cardi B and Lizzo turn up backstage.

Very clearly leading the pack, J. Lo tells the girls their scheme will be like robbing a bank… “except you get the keys.”

“AY WHADDUP TO 💦LIZ THE FLUTE PLAYIN STRIPPUH W/ A HEART OF GOLD. SO EXCITED TO BE PART OF @HUSTLERSMOVIE,” Lizzo wrote on Instagram “fun fact: I was soooo sick w/ the flu while filming I was shivering in-between takes and had a doctor come to set and give me a shot of b12 SHEEEEESH😪 hard work pays off tho ho!!!!!”

We’re counting down the days until this one drops on Sept 13. Watch the trailer below and let us know if you’ll be hitting a theater near you next month.