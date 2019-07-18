Why Netflix Canceled Spike Lee’s “She’s Gotta Have It” Remake

After a ton of criticism, Spike Lee‘s She’s Gotta Have It remake starring DeWanda Wise has been canceled. According to The Hollywood Reporter, however, Lee is expected to shop his series remake to other outlets.
Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos told the website in a statement:
“Spike Lee is one of the greatest filmmakers of all time and we’re thrilled he brought the series She’s Gotta Have It to Netflix. While this is our last season, we’re very proud that it will be on our service for years to come, and excited to be working with Spike on his upcoming Netflix film Da 5 Bloods.”
As for why it was canceled after just two seasons, THR cites Netflix’s cancel v. renew strategem.
“The company, which does not release specific viewership data, approaches renewals and cancellations with a viewing vs. cost approach — basically, if a new season of a returning series will continue to bring in new subscribers or if the streamer is better served allocating those financial resources to new projects instead. Season two of the show currently has a 67 percent rating among critics on RottenTomatoes.com,” the site states.
We can’t say we’re surprised. Shortly after the second season aired, it was clear some of the writing rubbed viewers the wrong way. Even actor John Boyega dragged Spike… if you missed that drama, catch up HERE and see what social media has to say about the show’s cancelation below.
https://twitter.com/localmemethief/status/1151721132480970753?s=20