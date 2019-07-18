Why Netflix Canceled Spike Lee’s “She’s Gotta Have It” Remake

After a ton of criticism, Spike Lee‘s She’s Gotta Have It remake starring DeWanda Wise has been canceled. According to The Hollywood Reporter, however, Lee is expected to shop his series remake to other outlets.

Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos told the website in a statement:

“Spike Lee is one of the greatest filmmakers of all time and we’re thrilled he brought the series She’s Gotta Have It to Netflix. While this is our last season, we’re very proud that it will be on our service for years to come, and excited to be working with Spike on his upcoming Netflix film Da 5 Bloods.”

As for why it was canceled after just two seasons, THR cites Netflix’s cancel v. renew strategem.

“The company, which does not release specific viewership data, approaches renewals and cancellations with a viewing vs. cost approach — basically, if a new season of a returning series will continue to bring in new subscribers or if the streamer is better served allocating those financial resources to new projects instead. Season two of the show currently has a 67 percent rating among critics on RottenTomatoes.com,” the site states.

ALSO READ: Box Office Hit? Watch The Trailer For Hustlers Starring J. Lo, Cardi B, Lizzo, Constance Wu, And More

We can’t say we’re surprised. Shortly after the second season aired, it was clear some of the writing rubbed viewers the wrong way. Even actor John Boyega dragged Spike… if you missed that drama, catch up HERE and see what social media has to say about the show’s cancelation below.

Netflix: Sorry guys She's Gotta Have It is now cancelled. Us: pic.twitter.com/sfXmOj71QP — ssj4eli (@SSJ4Eli) July 18, 2019

She’s Gotta Have It has just been cancelled by Netflix. I stopped watching after the first season. — Femme Drip (@FemmeDrip) July 18, 2019

https://twitter.com/localmemethief/status/1151721132480970753?s=20

They cancelled she’s gotta have it? Haven’t watched season 2 but I’m not surprised. Y’all really hated that shit😭😭 — Kpakpando🔱 (@Nkchnylu) July 18, 2019

Netflix canceled She’s Gotta Have It and I don’t wanna hear no complaints. The shit was trash — Haircut Papí (@_HausofEma) July 18, 2019

Netflix really cancelled She’s Gotta Have It…………… 😢😭 pic.twitter.com/hgHl7kFJxH — Bri 🌱🌞 (@_lovemefoolish) July 18, 2019

This show is terrible and I'm glad, I just feel for DeWanda Wise, this was her breakout role into Hollywood hope so she can recover. — SilverSurfer (@DaSilvaJade3) July 18, 2019