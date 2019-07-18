XOXO: Everything We Know About The ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot So Far

Leighton Meester and Blake Lively slayed our lives with six stomach-churning seasons of Gossip Girl and now there’s a reboot in the works!

According to new reports, Warner Media’s upcoming streaming service HBO Max put in an order for the series. The NYPost reports some interesting details on what we can expect:

“It’ll be helmed by the original creator Joashua Safran and producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, who have since gone on to do ‘Marvel’s Runaways’ at Hulu. The original show, which ran for six seasons between 2007-12, chronicled the lives and scandals of wealthy Manhattan teens. The reboot will be set eight years after the original gossip girl website went dark (because Penn Badgley’s Dan, unveiled as Gossip Girl, went in a more stalker-ish direction on Netflix’s ‘You.’)”

“It will follow a new generation of teens introduced to a new kind of surveillance, addressing how social media has impacted this world. So expect a new Foucault-ian ‘Gossip Girl’ with a fresh new cast,” the site adds.

ALSO READ: Why Netflix Canceled Spike Lee’s She’s Gotta Have It Remake

Variety reports 10 episodes have been requested, plus some info on who’s producing the reboot…

“HBO Max’s order is for 10 one-hour episodes, with book series producer Alloy Entertainment on board in collaboration with Fake Empire, Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, both of whom produced the original series. The new series will also reunite a bunch of executive producers from the original, including Joshua Safran, Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, Leslie Morgenstein. Gina Girolamo will executive produce for Alloy, and Lis Rowinski will serve as a co-EP on behalf of Fake Empire.”

Check out all the mixed reactions from social media…

Gossip Girl simply would not have been Gossip Girl without Blake Lively, Leighton Meester and Ed Westwick, it is an absolute INSULT to cast anyone else as their part.

End of discussion https://t.co/z885yR7d4w — Jude (@judefxrbes) July 18, 2019

I mean #gossipgirl without these two?!?!? I don’t know if I’m really interested 😔 pic.twitter.com/ZMbgaIiJ5o — SONAL CHAUHAN (@sonalchauhan7) July 18, 2019

GOSSIP GIRL IS BACK BABY — 🦋 (@spiicyangel) July 18, 2019

The new Gossip Girl reboot will be only be one episode if one of them just install True Caller — Yaaseen Barnes (@Ya_a_seen_Him) July 18, 2019

y’all are really gonna fuck up gossip girl’s legacy for some netflix original ass reboot i’m sick — amel (@asstr0nautchick) July 18, 2019

Can we stop rebooting old series especially the type of #GossipGirl, I mean can you really live up to the legends that is Blake & Leighton 🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/WchbojEJiv — K J 🏳️‍🌈 (@nothingbitchKJ) July 18, 2019

me when i read #gossipgirl will get a reboot but no adult Blair and Chuck pic.twitter.com/7RUYVo7amh — J.K. (@jkpalma92) July 18, 2019

This is a tall order and we’ll be standing by to see if the reboot masterminds can live up to it. Stay tuned!