Tune In: A$AP Ferg Drops Fire ‘Floor Seats’ Visual, Cardi B & Offset’s Hilarious Visit To ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Avid A$AP Ferg fans know the rapper is always putting on for his hometown and his latest offering is no different. As he prepares to release his upcoming album, Floor Seats, Ferg has revealed what we presume to be the project’s title song. It comes complete with a fire visual that highlights #BikeLife, alongside the rapper’s Redline Bicycles collaboration. And, it’s set in Harlem.

Besides working on his new music, Ferg has been spreading the word about A$AP Rocky‘s detainment in Sweden, advocating for mental health, and — per usual — making it clear y’all ain’t f*cking with him when it comes to this fashion sh*t. Watch his latest video up top and let us know what you think.

Elsewhere in Hip Hop, Cardi B and Offset hit up Jimmy Kimmel Live! and their visit was nothing short of hilarious.

During the talk show host’s New Lyrics For Old People segment, the superstars rapped bars from their song “Clout” and Jimmy translated. He’s pretty good… Cardi only had to correct him once. Watch the clip above.