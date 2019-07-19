Netflix Drops Season 3 ‘Dear White People’ Trailer — Laverne Cox, Flava Flav, And More To Guest Star

Ahead of dropping season 3 in a couple weeks, Netflix has released its official trailer for Dear White People, Vol. 3.

In the clip, it’s quite clear change is in the air, alongside a message from the Order of The X, which is to “kill the narrator” because “the only voice” Samantha White (Logan Browning) needs in her head is her own.

Tune into the season 3 trailer and casting announcement up top. For those who’ve never tuned in, here’s a quick synopsis of the series courtesy of Netflix.

Set against the backdrop of a predominantly white Ivy League university where racial tensions bubble just below the surface, Dear White People is a send-up of the now post “post-racial” America that weaves together a universal story of finding one’s own identity and forging a wholly unique path. The satirical series — which picked up where the acclaimed 2014 film by the same name left off – follows a group of Winchester University’s students of color as they navigate a diverse landscape of social injustice, cultural bias, political correctness (or lack thereof) and activism in the millennial age. Through an absurdist lens, Dear White People utilizes biting irony, self-deprecation and sometimes brutal honesty to hold up a mirror to the issues plaguing society today, all the while leading with laughter.

