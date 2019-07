Jadakiss Defends Weird, Crust-Only Pizza Habit… But We’re STILL Not Convinced

This week we learned Jadakiss has some really odd pizza habits — in case you missed it, he ONLY eats the crust. Now, in an update, the “We Gonna Make It” rapper defends his taste, telling TMZ all the reasons why he’s a crust dude.

Jadakiss tells us the crust has been his favorite part of pizza since he was a kid … and now that he’s 44, he cuts right to the chase and skips everything except the crust because he’s on a health kick, and dairy is not part of his diet.

Jadakiss says that’s been his drill for years — cheese pizza, hold the cheese.

somebody tell jadakiss about breadsticks lmfao — .onesm∆rtniglet (@yaaboy_lent) July 16, 2019

Bro what the fuck has jadakiss been thru pic.twitter.com/eNgpGRk7rc — 🔌 (@LUVELOVESYOU) July 16, 2019

Jadakiss was bald for years and could grow a full hairline. I knew he couldn't be trusted https://t.co/RDFUWgVB7S — Ski Mask Shawty (@haveyouheardofg) July 16, 2019

That nigga Jadakiss a menace to society https://t.co/fz6kJpGKTo — JAME$ ™️ (@BROOKLYNxSKII) July 16, 2019

If Jadakiss says breadsticks and crust aren’t the same, they’re not the same. EHHAHHH — Cameron Stewart (@ThatManCam) July 16, 2019

And according to the site, he’s got “nothing against peeps who pile on cheese. It just ain’t for him.” Watch him speak on it, plus hilarious reactions from social media below.

What’s your weirdest food order? Hit us up and let us know because we simply can’t imagine anything as odd as Jada’s.