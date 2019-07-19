CLOSE
Jadakiss Defends Weird, Crust-Only Pizza Habit… But We’re STILL Not Convinced

It doesn't get more odd than this...

Jadakiss Visits Music Choice

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

This week we learned Jadakiss has some really odd pizza habits — in case you missed it, he ONLY eats the crust. Now, in an update, the “We Gonna Make It” rapper defends his taste, telling TMZ all the reasons why he’s a crust dude.

Jadakiss tells us the crust has been his favorite part of pizza since he was a kid … and now that he’s 44, he cuts right to the chase and skips everything except the crust because he’s on a health kick, and dairy is not part of his diet. Jadakiss says that’s been his drill for years — cheese pizza, hold the cheese. ALSO READ: Instagram Might Start Hiding Public Like Counts, They’re Testing It Out In 7 CountriesAnd according to the site, he’s got “nothing against peeps who pile on cheese. It just ain’t for him.” Watch him speak on it HERE, plus hilarious reactions from social media below.

What’s your weirdest food order? Hit us up and let us know because we simply can’t imagine anything as odd as Jada’s.

