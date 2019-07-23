The Trailer For ‘Harriet’ Has Arrived… So Are We Done Debating Whether Cynthia Erivo Deserves The Role?

Janeé Bolden is Managing Editor at Bossip.com. An avid reader and traveler, Janeé has a bachelor's degree in English with a minor in Africana Studies from New York University, where she also completed her MFA in Writing. A nomad by nature, Janeé lived in Alabama, Massachusetts, Iowa, New York, Los Angeles, Michigan and Florida before finally hanging her hat in Atlanta, Georgia. North West was her spirit animal.

When Focus Features announced plans to create a Harriet Tubman biopic — our community was instantly excited by the idea, but when the lead role went to Cynthia Erivo, a British actress, Black twitter jeered over having an actress who isn’t African American portray the role and there were even some naysayers who pointed to older comments from Erivo that offended some African Americans. Well the trailer is here now, check it out below:

Did Cynthia Erivo kill all the criticism from what you’re seen in these clips? Or do you still think the role should have gone to an African-American actress?

Also On Global Grind: