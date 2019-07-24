Disturbing: Supermarket Employee Found Dead Behind Store Freezer Ten Years After He Went Missing

Back in 2009, a 25-year-old man by the name of Larry Ely Murillo-Moncada went missing. An employee at a former Council Bluffs supermarket, it turns out he never left work, as his deceased body was recently found behind a cooler in the grocery store. BUT, according to reports, there were no signs of trauma. Hmm…

“A man whose dead body was found at a former Council Bluffs supermarket in January has been identified as an employee who disappeared 10 years ago. Authorities on Monday said they had identified the man as Larry Ely Murillo-Moncada, of Council Bluffs, who was 25 years old in November 2009 when he was reported missing. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation identified him using DNA collected from Murillo-Moncada’s biological parents. An autopsy showed no signs of trauma to Murillo-Moncada, and the death has been ruled accidental,” USA Today reports.

The backstory is super suspicious…

“The decomposing body was discovered the morning of Jan. 24 as contractors were removing the former No Frills Supermarket in Council Bluffs. Police at the time said the body appeared to have been there for years.The grocery store has been closed for about three years, said Sgt. Brandon Danielson with the Council Bluffs Police Department. Police say that Murillo-Moncada’s parents reported him missing Nov. 28, 2009, when he became upset and ran out of their home. He was 25 years old at the time and was employed at No Frills Supermarket at the time of his disappearance. ‘It was a snowstorm at the time,’ Danielson said. ‘He left with no shoes, no socks, no keys, no car.'”

But apparently, authorities believe he simply got stuck behind the cooler.

“Danielson said Murillo-Moncada was not scheduled to work at the time he would have entered the supermarket, and management said it was not uncommon for employees to enter and exit the store when they weren’t on their shifts. Police said former employees at No Frills Supermarket said it was common for workers to be in the space on top of the coolers, which was used for storage. Investigators believe Murillo-Moncada went into the store after leaving his home and climbed on top of the coolers, where he fell into a gap measuring about 18 inches between the back of the cooler and the wall and became trapped. That’s about a 12-foot fall, Danielson said. The noise of the freezer units also could have made it difficult to hear any cries for help, he said.”

We hope the discovery of his body brings his family and loved ones peace.