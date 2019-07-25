Press Play: Issa Rae & Robin Thede Dropped The Trailer For ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ And It’s Hilarious

There’s an official trailer for the new sketch show Issa Rae and Robin Thede have been working on and it features so many of our faves. We’re talking Angela Bassett, Gabrielle Dennis, Ashley Nicole Black, and more. Needless to say, it’s lit. HBO describes A Black Lady Sketch Show as…“a narrative series set in a limitless magical reality full of dynamic, hilarious characters and celebrity guests.”

Tune in to HBO August 2 at 11 p.m., but for now catch the trailer above.

“Never say never” was HBO President of Programming Casey Bloys‘ response when he was asked if the Sopranos prequel film could ever expand into a prequel SERIES.

“I keep saying ‘Never say never,’” Bloys reportedly told Deadline. “There are no plans, there is no discussions about it, but (Michael) is a really good actor. We had him on ‘The Deuce.’ There is nothing on the table at the moment, but I will stay open.” Bloys is referring to Michael Gandolfini, son of the late James Gandolfini, who will play Tony Soprano in the prequel film.

Titled The Many Saints of Newark, it’s set to hit theaters in 2020 and will tell the story of Richard “Dickie” Moltisanti.

CAN’T. WAIT.

It looks like Netflix gave Designated Survivor and Tuca & Bertie the boot. From Just Jared:

“The Kiefer Sutherland-fronted D.C. drama series and the adult animated comedy series featuring the voices of Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong will not be renewed, Deadline confirmed on Wednesday (July 24).”

“We are proud to have offered fans a third season of Designated Survivor, and will continue to carry all three seasons for years to come. We’re especially thankful to star and executive producer Kiefer Sutherland, who brought passion, dedication and an unforgettable performance as President Kirkman… Lisa Hanawalt created a relatable yet whimsical world in Tuca & Bertie…while Tuca & Bertie won’t have a second season, we’re proud to feature this story on Netflix for years to come,” they said in a statement addressing the cancelations.

Are you sad to see either of these shows go?