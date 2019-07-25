Tyler, The Creator Spitting “Hot Butt Sex” Bars & Flirting With Flex Is The Only Thing You Need To See Today

Tyler, the Creator is no stranger to going viral, so we should’ve known his interview and freestyle session with Funk Flex on Hot 97 was going to be a must-see.
The “Earfquake” rapper sat down for a candid chat with the famed DJ and radio personality, and talked about higher education, internet fame, the Pusha T vs. Drake beef, and more. It was an interesting conversation followed by an equally riveting freestyle, in which Tyler spoke plainly about his love for “hot butt sex” after using R. Kelly’s sickness as a punchline.
“Like R. Kelly wet dreams I always keep sixteens, n*gga” he rapped, adding “Me and Flex looking in the index for buff neck n*ggas just for some hot butt sex.” Funk Flex’s reaction? Hilarious… and Tyler’s “flirting” DID NOT stop there. Watch the interview and freestyle above, plus reactions from social media below.
He came out of absolutely nowhere…
and Flex was HILARIOUSLY uncomfortable.
So uncomfortable, he interrupted the freestyle… Peep Tyler was looking around like “what’s wrong?”
Definitely the funniest lyrics of 2019.
Y’all dead wrong for this…
Tune in.
