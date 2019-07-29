10-Year-Old Black Student Charged With Aggravated Assault After White Peer Gets Hit During Game Of Dodgeball

A 10-year-old boy who was playing dodgeball with his friends at school was suspended and charged with aggravated assault after one kid was injured. Apparently the boy who was injured suffers from a medical condition that makes head injuries extremely dangerous… so we have one question, why was he playing dodgeball in the first place?

From WXYZ.com:

Cameishi Lindley was shocked when she got a call from Wayne County Juvenile Court on Wednesday. It was about her 10-year-old son, Bryce. The soon-to-be fifth grader is charged with Aggravated Assault, following a schoolyard game gone wrong. “These kids are basically playing a game we all have played,” Lindley told 7 Action News. She said it’s like dodge ball, only the students throw the balls in the air. The incident happened April 29th at Ruth Eriksson Elementary in Canton, when the game ended with an injury. According to a police report, another student was struck in the face with a ball. That student’s mother asked that we not use her or her son’s name, but told 7 Action News he has a medical condition that makes head injuries especially dangerous.

The police report filed after the incident stated Lindley intentionally threw the ball at the boy’s face. “He sustained facial issue damage to his face. He had a black eye and a bruised nose,” the other parent said. Medical records showed the then-fourth grader also suffered a concussion. “I couldn’t believe it,” said Cameishi Lindley regarding the charge. Her son was also suspended from school for one day. She feels it should have ended there. “This is a kid that was playing on the playground with his friends,” she says.

What is this non sense? I literally played dodgeball and threw headshots and got no trouble? People these days are so weak and sensitive. A shame that a 10 years old have Assault charges to his name now https://t.co/NHllqV37zl — Alex (@Aztxck) July 28, 2019

The injured kid’s mom (hear from her in the clip up top) said her son has been hurt before.

“I tried not to let it get to this point,” the other boy’s mother told 7 Action News. She said her son had been targeted before, and that she reported it to the school in mid-April, prior to the April 29th incident. “My son was hit twice in the face with a ball previously due to this. The child apologized to my son and my son said ‘mom it’s okay we’re still going to be friends’.” She said April 29th was the final straw, and that she was worried for her kid’s safety.

While Lindley says she is sorry when any child gets hurt, she and her son were not aware of the boy’s medical condition and she doesn’t understand why he was allowed to play a game like that. According to the site, a pre-trial conference is set to go down before a judge August 1 and Lindley has created a fundraiser for her son’s legal fees. You can donate HERE.

Do you have any idea what damaged you’re doing to a kid by charging him with assault for playing dodgeball? — Eriik (@KingEriik) July 29, 2019

🗣There is a 10 year old black boy,Bryce, in America who has been hit with an aggravated assault charge via Dodgeball. All because the white boy’s mother, who knew about his illness, didn’t specify to the school that her child should not be involved with that type of sport — 👑LaShanna (@87Halfpint) July 28, 2019

So Kid A is playing dodgeball at SCHOOL with a condition the SCHOOL knows about and may not of told the other students.. Kid B throws a ball aims a little to high and now is charged with assault… (Mutters choice words) — Durag Don Dada (@TDollahz) July 29, 2019