Incredibly Tragic: Father Who Left Twins In Hot Car Charged With Manslaughter — But Here’s The Full Story

By all accounts, he was a doting dad to his year-old twin son and daughter, setting up a bouncy castle in the yard for their recent first birthday party and dressing them in their latest cute outfits while his wife made breakfast in their Rockland County split-level. Then, on Saturday, Juan Rodriguez, 39, was hauled handcuffed before a judge, charged with the babies’ hot-car deaths. He forgot to drop them off at their day care Friday morning, Rodriguez has told cops — and didn’t realize they were still in the back seat when he parked at the Bronx hospital where he’s a social worker, court papers reveal. Eight hours later, the twins, Luna and Phoenix, registered an internal temperature of 108 degrees when coroners examined their bodies in their car seats. “I assumed I dropped them off at day care before I went to work,” Rodriguez told cops at the scene, according to the criminal complaint against him. “I blanked out!” he cried. “My babies are dead! I killed my babies!” Rodriguez was still sobbing at his arraignment Saturday night before Bronx Criminal Court Justice Patsy Goldborne. A disabled Iraq war veteran, he still wore the same turquoise polo shirt he’d worn Friday as he cared for homeless and ailing vets at his job at a VA hospital in Kingsbridge — oblivious that his twins were in the back seat of his Honda Accord in the parking lot.

A neighbor said it had to have been a mistake. The site also recalls the moment Rodriguez realized he left them in the car…

“This was just a horrible mistake,” neighbor Tony Caterino, 45, said of Rodriguez. “That one time you make a mistake, and you have to live with it for the rest of your life.” On Friday morning, Rodriguez had driven to work, as usual, from his home in New City, a middle-class, heavily wooded suburb an hour’s drive north of the city. Video shows it was 8:22 a.m. when he parked in the hospital parking lot, police sources said. The video shows him returning at one minute before 4 p.m. Rodriguez started the car and drove north toward home — only to pull over less than 10 minutes later, while still in the Bronx, on Kingsbridge Terrace. “I left them in the car!” he began screaming. Witnesses called 911; arriving medics could not revive the babies and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

We are praying for Rodriguez and his loved ones during this tragic time. This is unspeakably sad.

An unbelievable tragedy. A disabled Iraq war veteran, who cares for homeless & ailing vets at a VA hospital. Forgot his twin babies in his car & they died. Bronx DA charged him w/ manslaughter & requested & $100k bail. Why put the family through more hell? https://t.co/qc8NrrO6eb — Scott Hechinger (@ScottHech) July 28, 2019

This. As a dad to little boy, I can’t imagine it and I also totally can imagine it. It guts me. https://t.co/cjPgRCQUUN — Scott Hechinger (@ScottHech) July 29, 2019

I know someone who came to work one day and after being there an hour daycare called to see if she was coming. she had forgotten to drop off the baby. She ran out to her car and child was in the car seat sleeping. It is unfortunately possible to make mistake like this — JaniceGN (@Janice11nj) July 29, 2019

Absolutely heartbreaking.

You don’t suppose the manslaughter charge & the high bail have anything to do with him being brown, do you? — Jan Wilson (@janbytheshore) July 28, 2019

This is a veteran, who has given to our country, they have to evaluate his state of mine at the time, no intent, we all can say “I wouldn’t do that”, but you never know, don’t judge, so you won’t be judge, let’s pray for that entire family. — Ruth Torres (@RuthTor34712941) July 29, 2019

Not cool. Poor man will be numb and heartbroken for the rest of his life, he'll be punishing himself for life. Don't punish his family by taking him away. — Kristoff McNeil (@KristoffMcneil) July 29, 2019

There are those people who honestly believe that they’ve raised their children without ever putting them in harms way. They were lucky because they put their children in danger and never knew because nothing tragic happened. This man needs compassion, not criminal charges. — Gary, MA professional counseling (@GaryCGeorge) July 28, 2019

