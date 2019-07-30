Press Play: Melissa McCarthy Fuels Ursula Rumors, Angela Bassett’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Confession, And More

Halle Bailey has been cast as Ariel in the official live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, with Harry Styles and Javier Bardem reportedly in talks to play Prince Eric and King Triton respectively. Melissa McCarthy, allegedly in talks to play Ursula, addressed the rumor on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, lightheartedly responding: “What’s that?”

“I hadn’t heard about that. It seems like it will be an awfully fun thing to do. I’d love if Disney gave me a little ringy-ding-ding,” she joked, adding with a wink “We’ll see If it did happen, it would be very wonderful, Disney.”

Tune into her interview with Kimmel up top.

On the Marvel side of things, it turns out Angela Bassett never saw Avengers: Endgame, even though she played Ramonda in the blockbuster film.

During a recent interview with SiriusXM’s Dalton Ross and Jessica Shaw, she admitted… “It’s three hours long, right? I haven’t seen it.” Her kids have though: “Oh my God, carve out three hours? … They’ve seen it. They’ve seen it twice. I’m like, ‘Y’all have fun. I’m just gonna relax and chill at home, thanks. Tell me all about it… They tell me, ‘You always fall asleep in the movies, Ma,’ then I wake up and I got the general gist of what happened. And the bad guys went down and the good guys solved it and it’s all good, right? Okay!”

Elsewhere, Idris Elba recently revealed he was teased for his role in Cats. Hitting up The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, he said his Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw costars Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham had all the jokes. Watch the hilarious moment up top.

