We Asked Four Men If “Spelling Coconut” In Bed Is Everything The Internet Says It Is & Here’s What They Told Us

We previously reported on a viral sex tip that has had social media in shambles for months now.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day 2019, the internet received a tip that instructed folks to use their hips to spell the word “coconut” while on top during intercourse for added pleasure. See the videos HERE.

Well, we asked four millennial Black men how they felt about the trend, if they’ve ever experienced it, and whether or not they think it’s everything it’s cracked up to be. We were surprised to hear none of them are into the videos circulating online.

“I cannot say I’ve experienced anyone spelling coconut while on top — and it just doesn’t even look comfortable,” one guy said, adding that the viral clips looked forced and unnatural.

“It’s overrated. You don’t have to spell coconut. Just have some variability in your life and don’t be lazy,” another said. When asked what else they prefer, they responded with “in sync motions,” and “when she finds the beat… when she finds that pocket and locks in.”

A third guy said he prefers to listen to his partners and see what feels good to them, but generally, he isn’t into the coconut trend because it doesn’t look pleasurable. “I’d be like what are you doing? Are you done yet?” our final interview subject said.

So there you have it. It looks like guys prefer you keep it simple.