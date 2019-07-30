WTF? Man Finds Mummified Baby In Deceased Mom’s Freezer

One man who recently lost his mom to cancer was in for the surprise of his life when he went through her things to see what he should keep or throw away. We are deeply disturbed to report there was a dead baby in his mom’s freezer.

From KSDK:

A man made a disturbing discovery at his mom’s home in south St. Louis. Police are investigating the suspicious death of a baby. Adam Smith said his mom lived in an apartment complex on the 6000 block of Magnolia for years. Smith recently moved into her apartment to help her after she was diagnosed with cancer. After she passed away last week, Smith said he started rummaging through her stuff. As he was shuffling through the freezer to see what to keep or toss, he saw a box. “I’m 37 and it has been in my freezer for 37 years and I was always told it was a wedding cake top,” Smith said. His curiosity took over. Smith thought there could be that wedding cake top or even some cash in the box. But what he saw was the last thing he was expecting. “It turns out it was a baby,” Smith said.

Smith said the baby was “mummified:”

He told us the frozen baby was wrapped in a pink fleece. “It still had skin hair and everything it was mummified,” he said. “After that, I freaked out, put it in the box and called police right away.” Smith tells us that he never thought to look in the box before. “I’ve asked her several times, it was either a no-no conversation or blew me off. My mom has always been secretive about things about life,” he said. Smith started to realize that his mom mentioned before about a sibling passing away before he was born. “We’re saying 46 or 47. That’s how long, I’m assuming it is my sister, been in a box in a freezer for this long,” Smith adds.

