Press Play: John Legend & James Corden’s Acapella Face-Off, Robert De Niro & Al Pacino’s ‘Irishman’ Teaser, And More

As John Legend makes headlines for cursing no. 45 TF out, the clips from singer’s appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden are also going viral. The talk show host challenged Legend to a riff-off (summer bops vs. summer ballads) and what ensued was pure hilarity.

“Whenever I turn the radio on now all I’m getting are like slow, boring ballads,”Corden told the audience prior to the segment. “Are you experiencing this? I want to roll down the windows, I want to jam out. No one wants to hear some guy on a guitar crying about his girlfriend in the middle of the summer. It just feels wrong. Seriously, who would want to listen to a ballad when you could listen to a great summer bop? They’re so boring.”

“I heard you’ve been telling people bops are better than ballads,” Legend responded as he hit the stage. “I feel attacked. It feels, like, kind of personal. For me, summer’s a time to slow things down … how about we settle this, right here, right now?”

Watch them face-off up top.

Based on Charles Brandt’s book I Heard You Paint Houses, The Irishman is an upcoming biographical crime film that follows a labor union leader and a hitman for the Bufalino crime family. Starring none other than Robert De Niro as Frank Sheeran and Al Pacino as Jimmy Hoffa, it looks like movie-lovers are in for a treat. Good thing we won’t have to wait long — The Irishman is due in theaters September 27, 2019. Watch the trailer up top.

Elsewhere, the cast of On My Block has reportedly secured the bag following a reported standoff with Netflix.

Just Jared reports:

The young stars of the Netflix series On My Block have been given big raises ahead of the start of production on season three! Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray, and Diego Tinoco, the four original leads on the show, earned $20,000 per episode for seasons one and two. They will be getting $81,250 per episode for season three for a grand total of $650,000 for the full season of eight episodes. Jessica Marie Garcia, who became a series regular in season two, also has been given the same pay raise. The five stars will be bumped to $850,00 for the full season for a potential fourth season and $1.05 million for the full season for a potential fifth season.

That’s the sound of the price going up.

Lastly, Lupita Nyong’o stars in Little Monsters due in UK and Irish theaters November 15.

“Little Monsters follows Dave (Alexander England), a washed-up musician who volunteers to chaperone his nephew’s kindergarten class field trip after taking a serious liking to the fearless schoolteacher, Miss Caroline (Lupita Nyong’o). Dave’s intentions are complicated by the presence of the world’s most famous kids’ show personality and competition for Miss Caroline’s affections, Teddy McGiggle (Josh Gad). One thing none of them bargained for, however, is a sudden zombie outbreak. Will Dave rise to the occasion and have a chance at Miss Caroline’s heart, or will the zombies get there first?,” the film’s synopsis reads.

Watch the trailer up top.

