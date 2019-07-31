Helen Mirren And Vanessa Kirby Share Stories Of The Last Fight They Had | Extra Butter

Fast & Furious Presents Hobb and Shaw is slated to hit theaters this weekend and the women of the film want you to know they aren’t a pushover. I sat down with Helen Mirren who opened up to Xilla Valentine that although she doesn’t fight, someone did steal her purse once and she tracked him down and took it back from him while giving him an ear full of swear words. Helen plays Queenie, the mother of Deckard Shaw and Hattie Shaw played by Vanessa Kirby who I had that chance to sit down with as well.

During our chat, Vanessa informed us that the last time she was in a fight she got kicked out of a club. She thought a young lady was an old friend of hers, but that greeting turned into a fight between their then boyfriends and Vanessa and company got removed from the venue. She goes go on to admit that it was her fault.

Fast And Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw follow lawman Luke Hobbs and outcast Deckard Shaw on a pursuit to find a stolen virus they run into a cyber-genetically enhanced villain who threatens the future of humanity so the FRIENEMIES join forces to save the world. That leads to a lot of laughter and intense action scenes.

On this episode of Hobbs and Shaw you will also get to see a scene of Vanessa Kirby in Hobbs and Shaw taking part in some vehicular action that the franchise is known for. Fast And Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw is in theaters everywhere on August 2nd, 2019

