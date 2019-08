Damn: Woodstock 50 Canceled After Loss Of Venue, Headlining Acts, And Funding

Woodstock 50 has officially been canceled, this according to festival co-founder Michael Lang (pictured above). In a statement issued after sources reportedly told Variety.com the fest wasn’t going to happen, Lang confirmed:

“We are saddened that a series of unforeseen setbacks has made it impossible to put on the Festival we imagined with the great line-up we had booked and the social engagement we were anticipating. When we lost the Glen and then Vernon Downs we looked for a way to do some good rather than just cancel. We formed a collaboration with HeadCount to do a smaller event at the Merriweather Pavilion to raise funds for them to get out the vote and for certain NGOs involved in fighting climate change. We released all the talent so any involvement on their part would be voluntary. Due to conflicting radius issues in the DC area many acts were unable to participate and others passed for their own reasons. I would like to encourage artists and agents, who all have been fully paid, to donate 10% of their fees to HeadCount or causes of their choice in the spirit of peace. Woodstock remains committed to social change and will continue to be active in support of HeadCount’s critical mission to get out the vote before the next election. We thank the artists, fans and partners who stood by us even in the face of adversity. My thoughts turn to Bethel and its celebration of our 50th Anniversary to reinforce the values of compassion, human dignity, and the beauty of our differences embraced by Woodstock.”

Principal of Woodstock 50 Greg Peck spoke to why the show ultimately could not go on…

“The unfortunate dispute with our financial partner and the resulting legal proceedings set us off course at a critical juncture, throwing a wrench in our plans and forcing us to find an alternate venue to Watkins Glen. The timing meant we had few choices where our artists would be able to perform,” he said. “We worked hard to find a way to produce a proper tribute—and some great artists came aboard over the last week to support Woodstock 50 — but time simply ran short. We are greatly disappointed and thank all of our supporters, including the team at Merriweather Post Pavilion and Howard County Executive Calvin Ball. Woodstock’s values of peace and tolerance are more important today than ever for all of us to stand for and we look to the future for ways to honor and celebrate these ideals.”

As many outlets previously reported, the festival’s headliners — Jay-Z, John Fogerty, Miley Cyrus, and several more — were dropping out like flies. While Peck and Lang seem disappointed, music lovers don’t seem the slightest bit bothered…

“GOOD Now maybe these fake concert ‘promoters’ will pack it in permanently. Still think they should be sued for how Woodstock 99 ended. – @xxsuperjudexx

“Good. It was getting embarrassing. Just a money grab. Can’t re-do something like Woodstock. It was organic.” – @penngirl72

“Good. That festival was so removed from resembling Woodstock it had no business using the name.” – @_shmick

Were you planning on attending?

