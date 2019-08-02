This Groom’s Vows Were Inspired By ‘The Jamie Foxx Show’ & We Loved Every Beautiful, Black Love Moment

A young man is going viral after posting a clip of his wedding vows. It was a beautiful moment for Black love that you have to see.

Two months ago, EZ Floyd and his wife “Strawberry” tied the knot in a charming ceremony and now footage shared by the couple has everyone going “awwwww.” When it was time to say his vows, EZ broke out into song. Pulling from The Jamie Foxx Show, EZ busted out his own rendition of “Wedding Vows,” the song Jamie so sweetly sang to Fancy.

Then, EZ said over and over how much he just wants to be with his girl and that he’ll never leave her side. Sharing the clip to celebrate two months of wedded bliss, he said on Instagram…

“My Angel!! Happy 2nd monthiversary to my Beautiful Wife @iamstraw__ I love you more & more everyday girl😍❤️!! @iamjamiefoxx thank you for creating the perfect song for me to sing to my Angel! #WeddingVows”

PHOTOS: 12 Times Brett Gray Lived Up To His Animated On My Block Character In Real Life

Watch the heartwarming video top and more photos of the happy couple on the flip.

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On Global Grind: