RIPKati: Russian Influencer’s Alleged Sugar Daddy Stabbed Her 5 Times, Slit Her Throat, Then Stuffed Her Into A Suitcase

A 24-year-old Russian doctor and Instagram influencer was found dead in a suitcase, after a man she’d been seeing for a few weeks reportedly stabbed her “at least five times in the neck and chest.”

In a video released by prosecutors, Maxim Gareyev confesses to stabbing Ekaterina Karaglanova, 24, “at least five times in the neck and chest”. The circumstances of the confession, and whether the suspect had a lawyer present, are not clear from the video. Ms Karaglanova had a large Instagram following and was a qualified doctor. Her body was discovered by her parents and landlord on Friday in a suitcase in the hallway of her apartment building in Moscow, police said. Her father had requested an ambulance, but Ms Karaglanova was reportedly already dead with a slit throat. Police said there was no evidence of any struggle at the apartment, and no weapon was found at the scene, Russian daily Moskovsky Komsomolets (MK) reported (in Russian).

Gareyev reportedly claims the young woman mocked him…

Seen in the video released by Russia’s Investigative Committee, 33-year-old Mr Gareyev told officers he had lashed out at Ms Karaglanova, with whom he says he had an intimate relationship, after she “repeatedly insulted and humiliated” him. Mr Gareyev said he had given Ms Karaglanova money whenever they got together, and that she had begun mocking him at their last meeting. “She told me that I was ugly and that even plastic [surgery] would not help me,” he said, saying she had told him it would take a year for him to save enough money for them to meet again. “I could not stand it,” he added.

Mr Gareyev had started seeing Ms Karaglanova weeks earlier and had been seen on numerous occasions entering her apartment, Russia’s RIA news agency reported. Investigators said earlier that CCTV footage had captured a man connected to Ms Karaglanova briefly visiting her property in the days around her disappearance. A spokeswoman for Russia’s interior ministry, Irina Volk, said police had begun questioning Mr Gareyev days later. According to a report in MK, Ms Karaglanova had recently started a new relationship and had planned a holiday to The Netherlands to celebrate her birthday on 30 July.

Ekaterina Karaglanova held a residency at a medical school in Mosow and specialized as a doctor in dermatology, BBC reports. More photos of Karaglanova on the flip and Gareyev’s alleged confession video HERE.

