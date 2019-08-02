We’re All In Our Feelings After Streaming Drake’s New Album ‘Care Package’ — Best Fan Reactions

Issa hot girl summer but if anyone can get us in our feelings, it’s Drake.

The famed rapper and actor dropped his 17-song project, full of one-offs that he’s unofficially released throughout his career. For example, “Can I” featuring Beyoncé got us all hype, but didn’t appear on any project after leaking nearly four years ago. We can’t lie, there’s some joints on Care Package that we didn’t realize we missed this much — and apparently social media feels the same way.

TUNE IN: Drake Goes Full D*ckYouDownPapi On Summer Walker’s “Girls Need Love” Remix

Here’s what fans have been saying about his compilation album…

Me listening to How Bout Now on this drake care package pic.twitter.com/Xfzo3VWO0m — jai (@jaidvn) August 1, 2019

me listening to the left overs on this drake “care package” album like i ain’t listen to these tracks in high school pic.twitter.com/AYkDhEwuVy — 8/9 (ari’s interlude) 🅴 (@aririhz) August 1, 2019

drake really put trust issues on care package pic.twitter.com/UL9EdStO8Z — L (@leilah0ney) August 2, 2019

Me acting like I haven’t heard all these songs on Drake’s Care Package. pic.twitter.com/zTmfeHW4ra — LE$🕴🏿 (@YvngLes) August 2, 2019

glad drake released care package so i don’t have to struggle and find those songs anymore — jada (@Drada_jada) August 2, 2019

I’m SO happy drake put Days in the East on the Care Package. A gem. — KJ ✨ (@kyleajohnson_) August 2, 2019

Thank you Drake for Care Package!!!! 🙌🏾 — Katrice Dominion (@kdominion_) August 2, 2019

The full Care Package tracklisting and a gallery of Drake’s most kissable moments below. Plus, cop the album HERE. You’re welcome.

1. Dreams Money Can Buy

2. The Motion

3. How Bout Now

4. Trust Issues

5. Days In The East

6. Draft Day

7. 4pm in Calabasas

8. 5 AM in Toronto

9. I Get Lonely

10. My Side

11. Jodeci Freestyle (Feat. J. Cole)

12. Club Paradise

13. Free Spirit (Feat. Rick Ross)

14. Heat Of The Moment

15. Girls Love Beyoncé (Feat. James Fauntleroy)

16. Paris Morton Music

17. Can I