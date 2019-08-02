We’re All In Our Feelings After Streaming Drake’s New Album ‘Care Package’ — Best Fan Reactions

Issa hot girl summer but if anyone can get us in our feelings, it’s Drake.
The famed rapper and actor dropped his 17-song project, full of one-offs that he’s unofficially released throughout his career. For example, “Can I” featuring Beyoncé got us all hype, but didn’t appear on any project after leaking nearly four years ago. We can’t lie, there’s some joints on Care Package that we didn’t realize we missed this much — and apparently social media feels the same way.
Here’s what fans have been saying about his compilation album…
The full Care Package tracklisting and a gallery of Drake's most kissable moments below. Plus, cop the album HERE.
1. Dreams Money Can Buy
2. The Motion
3. How Bout Now
4. Trust Issues
5. Days In The East
6. Draft Day
7. 4pm in Calabasas
8. 5 AM in Toronto
9. I Get Lonely
10. My Side
11. Jodeci Freestyle (Feat. J. Cole)
12. Club Paradise
13. Free Spirit (Feat. Rick Ross)
14. Heat Of The Moment
15. Girls Love Beyoncé (Feat. James Fauntleroy)
16. Paris Morton Music
17. Can I