‘Euphoria’ Season Finale Sparks THIS Earth-Shattering Theory About Rue Bennett

As the crew gets ready to attend their school dance, all of the season’s drama culminates into SOME good news, but mostly bad news for Rue Bennett and her friends. Last we left off, Fez’s home was getting raided by the cops after Nate Jacobs ratted him out as a drug dealer — but, surprise, Fez isn’t locked up. When the cops were banging on his door at the end of last week’s episode, Fez and his little brother were busy flushing their product down the toilet, so apparently, the police didn’t find anything. But, as we all saw last night, Fez’s near miss with 5-0 didn’t mean sh*t was all sunshine and rainbows. He owed his supplier a lot of cash for that product he flushed and he robbed a man to get it. We’re thinking Nate is definitely going to have to answer to Fez next season.

Speaking of which, Jules seems to have finally told Rue that Nate has been blackmailing her and at the dance Rue lets Nate know she will ruin his life if he doesn’t leave Jules alone. Remember Nate’s dad had sex with Jules, who is underage, so there’s that — but honestly, Nate doesn’t seem bothered by Rue’s threat to dismantle his family. He and his girlfriend Maddie have been having arguments and intimacy issues (after she told the school about his phone full of d*ck pics) and he seems more caught up with that. There’s also an intense (possibly award-winning) flashback of a fight he had with his father, who he dropped the “f” bomb on.

Ok. Jacob Elordi is ACTING. I am floored at how good that scene with Nate and his dad was omg. #feeleuphoria — FEZCO2020 #FezIsMyPrez (@D0MXNXQUE) August 5, 2019

After making fun of Nate’s inability to get it up, Maddie also got her hands on a DVD he was hiding and later on in the episode, she looks absolutely shocked to be watching whatever’s on it.

me thinking nate’s going to jail but euphoria reminding me that white boys get away with everything #euphoriafinal pic.twitter.com/QwznaVFyB3 — ˗ˏˋ 𝓫𝓮𝓮𝓷𝓲 ˊˎ˗ (@queerbrowngirrl) August 5, 2019

As we all know Cassie found out she’s pregnant with her boyfriend Chris’ kid and told her mom, who in this episode accompanies her to get an abortion. Chris is nowhere to be found.

Later, when everyone is at the dance, Kat finally opens up to the guy she likes, Ethan, and guess what? He likes her too, of course.

#EuphoriaFinale #EuphoriaHBO congrats to Kat and Ethan, the only nontoxic relationship on this damned show pic.twitter.com/PlWiT3VFH3 — 𝒦𝒶𝓎🌈 (@Jakayla_Sanae) August 5, 2019

Kat fans were excited about them getting together, but there is another interesting theory floating around. Remember when Kat Skyped with a guy who wouldn’t let her see his face and requested that she remove all her clothes? Well…

High key that was Ethan on skype with Kat. I feel like a school shooting scene is being foreshadowed with Ethan especially after the first time he met kat and she said he looked like a school shooter. I’m gonna be so sad if the writers do this 😭 #Europhia — luna🌙 (@crustyspacehag) July 29, 2019

But here’s the Euphoria theory that has everyone going berserk. Throughout the episode, we continuously revisit a scene in which Rue’s mom has been speaking at one of her daughter’s substance abuse meetings, wishing there was a narrator who could’ve told her all the things her daughter would be so that she would be better prepared as a parent. Rue appeared to be sitting in the audience listening to her mom speak, but by the end of the episode (after weird vibes with Jules), she relapses. Now everyone’s wondering if she died (or has been dead or in a coma this entire time), and is actually recalling what happened.

Did rue die in the end I’m very confused it looked like she died and was watching her family and recalling stuff and no one could see her, but her dad and he gave her a hug and he’s dead and then she got lifted up and saw the light I think rue is dead someone help #euphoria — ugly (@julie05029147) August 5, 2019

The possibility that she’s telling this story from beyond the grave has everyone trippin’.

i havent slept. i havent slept ever since one of yall started the rue is dead theory pic.twitter.com/DqNIG1KqoB — selina (@kissyxchalamet) July 29, 2019

Could it be?

IS RUE DEAD BITCH IS SHE DEAD IM SO SCARED pic.twitter.com/cTkkP6xu2n — Kail (@dayasroses) August 2, 2019

I guess we’ll have to wait and see… but it’s certainly not out of the question.

rue been dead the whole time pic.twitter.com/kHmRDTA3QI — brooke got s*spended (@tyIerhannahs) August 5, 2019

