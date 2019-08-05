Prayers Up: Singer Khalid Planning Benefit Concert To Help Victims Of El Paso Massacre

As we all mourn the loss of at least 31 people in two mass shootings over the weekend, Khalid hit Twitter to respond to the acts of domestic terrorism, one of which happened in his high school hometown El Paso, Texas. The singer says he is planning a benefit concert yo help support the families affected by the massacre.

“Over the past few days, my mind and heart have been heavy. Hearing/seeing an act of terrorism happen so close to home, my family, and my friends has been unbelievable and shocking. Singing ‘915’ and ‘city of El Paso’ on tour every night feels indescribable,” he tweeted. “Over the past few days, I’ve been thinking of ways to help out and support the city. I’m planning for a benefit concert later this month, all of the proceeds will go to the families affected by the shooting. Sending everyone my love and will keep you guys updated.”

the world loves you El Paso https://t.co/ctSBPcqyDa — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) August 4, 2019

We will keep you updated on the upcoming concert as more details become available. Prayers up for El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.