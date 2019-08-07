Press Play: Halle Bailey Addresses Her ‘Little Mermaid’ Haters, Snoop Dogg Plays “IT” In ‘The Addams Family’ Trailer, And More

If you thought Miss Halle Bailey cared about people hating on her new role as Ariel in The Little Mermaid, news flash: she does not. The 19-year-old Grown-ish star attended Variety’s 2019 Power of Young Hollywood event this week and addressed the criticism, saying she pays it no mind and she’s excited.

“I feel like I’m dreaming,” Halle told Variety. “And I’m just grateful. I don’t pay attention to the negativity; I just feel like this role is something bigger than me. And it’s going to be beautiful. I’m just so excited to be a part of it.”

Shine on Halle. We can’t wait to see you do your thing.

As reboot after reboot comes out, Addams Family fans are in luck, as Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures is dropping a new animated film about the iconic household.

“Get ready to snap your fingers,” a short synopsis reads. “The first family of Halloween, the Addams Family, is back on the big screen in the first animated comedy about the kookiest family on the block. Funny, outlandish, and completely iconic, the Addams Family redefines what it means to be a good neighbor.”

The film stars Snoop Dogg as IT, Charlize Theron as Morticia, Chloe Grace Moretz as Wednesday, and more. Watch Snoop hilariously pull up on the Addams in the trailer below.

Home Alone is getting a reboot, too, but we haven’t decided if we’re excited about it or not.

From The Hollywood Reporter:

“Disney has found massive success in reimagining its classic properties and is now looking to do the same with 20th Century Fox’s library following its $71.3 billion acquisition of most of the Fox empire. During Disney’s earnings call on Tuesday afternoon, CEO Bob Iger revealed that Fox properties Night at the Museum, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Home Alone and Cheaper by the Dozen would be rebooted for the studio’s upcoming streaming service, Disney+. “We’re also focused on leveraging Fox’s vast library of great titles to further enrich the content mix on our [direct to consumer] platforms,” said Iger on the call. It is currently unclear whether the properties are being planned as feature films or TV series.”

Stay tuned.