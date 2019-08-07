Montreality: WondaGurl Talks Women In Hip Hop, Studio Essentials, And Drake’s Production Pickiness

In a new interview with Montreality, WondaGurl gives some great advice to women in Hip Hop.

While talking about her own experience as a producer, she suggests those coming up in the game stay persistent, authentic, and grounded.

“Staying humble, being persistent to get to where you wanna be, and when you actually get there – stay grounded and stay around your family,” she said. “Watch what you’re spending, don’t try and be something you’re not. I notice a lot of young producers get ahead of themselves. Don’t do too much when it comes to making beats for artists, these artists love when the beats are dumbed down. That’s one thing I had to learn how to do, even though I hate doing that. Chill out, don’t go too in on one beat!”

In case you don’t know the name, WondaGurl has produced a few of your favorite songs, including “Crown” for Jay-Z, as well as “Used To” and “Company” for Drake. She’s also produced for Rihanna, Ryan Leslie, SZA, Travis Scott, Juicy J, Young Thug, Usher, Big Sean, Bryson Tiller, Lil Uzi Vert, and the list goes on.

Get into her interview up top.