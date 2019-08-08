Chinese Rapper MC BeiBei Severs His Own Pinky Finger During Live Stream

A Chinese rapper –– reportedly known for his ability to freestyle — was accused of sleeping and flirting with his fans, then allegedly cyber-bullied over the scandal. Several outlets report, that to prove his innocence, he severed his own finger while livestreaming.

“HHH (红花会 Hónghuāhuì), one of China’s most prominent hip-hop record labels, has shut down its operations after one of its artists, MC BeiBei, a.k.a. “贝爷” (bèi yé), cut off the tip of his pinky finger during a live stream,” Supchina.com reports. “The incident happened on August 6, when the 24-year-old rapper, whose real name is Lǐ Jīngzé 李京泽 and is best known for his freestyle battle skills in China’s underground hip-hop scene, was doing a live video chat on the live-streaming site yizhibo.com. Judging from the clip, the conversation started with MC BeiBei sharing some innocuous updates about his recent activities with his followers, but it quickly spun out of control after some viewers, presumably the rapper’s diehard fans who monitor his news closely, asked him to respond to the rumors that he had flirted and slept with some fans.”

Apparently, the rapper became “agitated” and said “I’ll chop off my finger to prove my innocence.”

“He then turned away from the camera, but some chopping sounds could be heard. A few seconds later, he returned and that the tip of his little finger had indeed been cut off. While his pinky bleeds profusely, MC BeiBei appears calm and shows no signs of pain,” the site continues.

According Supchina, HHH told Sina News MC BeiBei suffers from hyperthyroidism, which causes him to experience mood swings at times. MCBeiBei’s account was suspended and he was sent to the hospital.

“The incident has had intense negative reverberations in the hip-hop community in China. A source close to Billboard says the Chinese Association of Performing Arts has since issued a list of banned rappers, including their ID numbers,” Billboard states.

Unbelievable.