LMAO: This Woman’s Attempt At Befriending Her “Number Neighbor” Went Left Real Quick

It seems every other day there’s a new trend taking over the internet and this week, the wave is texting your “number neighbor.” Your number neighbor is the person who shares the exact same number as you — minus the last digit, which should be one higher or lower than yours.
Everyone’s been introducing themselves to their number neighbor, then sharing the hilarious conversations online. One person’s number neighbor turned out to be Justin Bieber!
Even when your number neighbor isn’t a celeb, hilarity ensues…
But not everyone is up for internet shenanigans. One woman tried to befriend her number neighbor and it went left REAL quick. Her neighbor left her a hilariously angry voicemail and called her all kinds of obscenities. Listen…
Will you be introducing yourself to your number neighbor anytime soon? Ha.
