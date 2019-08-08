This Woman’s Moving Story About Life After Homelessness Is Proof Earth Angels Really Do Exist

A woman by the name of Sarah is going viral online after she told her followers a particularly heartwarming story. When she was 20 years old, she moved out of a homeless shelter into her first apartment. She had an infant to take care of and was prepared to get by somehow, someway, when total strangers stepped in to help her.

“When I was 20 years old, I moved into my first apartment, with my then-6-mo-old, from a homeless shelter. We had blankets, an armchair, our clothes, & her crib. I bought that crib new to make sure it was safe. It was the only new thing she had for a nursery,” Sarah tweeted. “After paying for the crib, the move, her formula & diapers, the phone CPS required me to have, and 1st/last, I had no money left. I slept on the floor that first night, grateful I had a home of my own. The next day, the shelter called me, and told me that someone offered to bring me over some furniture that had been left behind by a tenant. I eagerly accepted and the shelter gave the couple my address.”

What happened next was beautiful…

They didn't just have a couple of pieces. They had an entire apartment. A table & chairs. Pots & pans. A bed. Even a TV. Not only did they furnish my apartment, they moved everything in for me. They told me to just hold the baby & the door, & they did the rest. — Sarah – Raising Royalty (@raisingroyals) August 5, 2019

On their way out, after brushing off my tear-streaked thanks, the man handed me an envelope and told me not to open it till after they were gone. In it was a card. And $80 cash. For groceries. These were my angels. — Sarah – Raising Royalty (@raisingroyals) August 5, 2019

It's been 16 years now since angels touched my life. And every day, I look for a way to touch someone else. Because.. there are angels among us. — Sarah – Raising Royalty (@raisingroyals) August 5, 2019

In times like these, Sarah’s story is the kind of push we all need to remember to be kind to those around us. The internet is weeping with hope…

Tears in my eyes. I'm so glad there are such good people out there. I hope I can do this for someone someday. — JustParentThings (@magic_mammaries) August 5, 2019

I’m actually crying over this 💕 I hope to be able to do something like this for someone, however I’m currently hoping I’ll be able to get groceries and pay my student loan this month 😅 so I won’t be able to do it now, but one day I will — Aly B 💜 (@AlyB007) August 6, 2019

Incredible story. I am so beyond happy for you! I work at a domestic violence and homeless shelter, so it's stories like these that give me hope for our clients 🙂 — erin monahan (@emons13) August 6, 2019

You stepped out in faith to provide for yourself and your child. I admire that more than you know. — deniece kler (@eceined07) August 5, 2019

May God continue to bless her family!

