This Woman’s Moving Story About Life After Homelessness Is Proof Earth Angels Really Do Exist

A woman by the name of Sarah is going viral online after she told her followers a particularly heartwarming story. When she was 20 years old, she moved out of a homeless shelter into her first apartment. She had an infant to take care of and was prepared to get by somehow, someway, when total strangers stepped in to help her.
“When I was 20 years old, I moved into my first apartment, with my then-6-mo-old, from a homeless shelter. We had blankets, an armchair, our clothes, & her crib. I bought that crib new to make sure it was safe. It was the only new thing she had for a nursery,” Sarah tweeted. “After paying for the crib, the move, her formula & diapers, the phone CPS required me to have, and 1st/last, I had no money left. I slept on the floor that first night, grateful I had a home of my own. The next day, the shelter called me, and told me that someone offered to bring me over some furniture that had been left behind by a tenant. I eagerly accepted and the shelter gave the couple my address.”
What happened next was beautiful…
In times like these, Sarah’s story is the kind of push we all need to remember to be kind to those around us. The internet is weeping with hope…
May God continue to bless her family!