Meg Thee Stallion’s “Hot Girl Summer” Anthem Feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign Gets Mixed Reactions From Fans

By now you already know it’s a hot girl summer, courtesy of our boo Meg Thee Stallion, and now the up-and-coming rapper is turning up the heat even more. After teasing her new “Hot Girl Summer” single, it’s here, and as expected, it features a verse from Nicki Minaj as well as Ty Dolla $ign on the hook.

”Handle me? Who gon’ handle me? Thinking he’s a player, he’s a member on the team” Meg raps, hitting you so hard with her bars you almost have no choice but to bounce with it. “He put in all that work, he wanna be the MVP/ I told him ain’t no taming me, I love my n*ggas equally.”

Talk yo’ sh*t Meg!

The highly anticipated track was supposed to drop last week, but Meg delayed it to add Nicki’s verse, which you can listen to below. Plus, thoughts from social media now that the official “Hot Girl Anthem” is here.

Let me tell yall… that transition from Act Up to Hot Girl Summer in the club gone slap. pic.twitter.com/ckxj26ptrL — … (@beingdewayne) August 9, 2019

After careful review, Cash shit is the hot girl summer anthem. Let’s move along. — Stallion•ish (@DeeRene_) August 9, 2019

Hot Girl Summer just wasn’t hitting like i thought it would pic.twitter.com/5p4SFr2Zi0 — Sha’Cori💕🌈 (@Foreignplanets) August 9, 2019

That Hot Girl Summer song's beat is basic as fuck man who made that shit? Shit sounds like some music that 2k plays when you customize your MyPlayer. That beat is asking me what color I want my guy's shooting sleeve to be — Beyonce has an uncle named Larry Beyince. Bruh…. (@DragonflyJonez) August 9, 2019

Real ass nigga, give a fuck bout a bitch

It is what it is, this some five star dick

She a big ol' freak, it's a must that I hit

It's a Hot Girl Summer, so you know she got it lit 🔥🔥🔥🔊🔊🔊🔊🎵🎵🎵 #HotGirlSummer pic.twitter.com/c85lLnLlJK — Mama Ike (@Ezolanski3) August 9, 2019

When you're highkey vibing with Meg and Nicki on Hot Girl Summer but lowkey sad the Rihanna album still ain't here pic.twitter.com/ho3VT2dY7K — Erica Anne (@FanGurlErica) August 9, 2019

