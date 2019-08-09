Meg Thee Stallion’s “Hot Girl Summer” Anthem Feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign Gets Mixed Reactions From Fans

By now you already know it’s a hot girl summer, courtesy of our boo Meg Thee Stallion, and now the up-and-coming rapper is turning up the heat even more. After teasing her new “Hot Girl Summer” single, it’s here, and as expected, it features a verse from Nicki Minaj as well as Ty Dolla $ign on the hook.
”Handle me? Who gon’ handle me? Thinking he’s a player, he’s a member on the team” Meg raps, hitting you so hard with her bars you almost have no choice but to bounce with it. “He put in all that work, he wanna be the MVP/ I told him ain’t no taming me, I love my n*ggas equally.”
Talk yo’ sh*t Meg!
The highly anticipated track was supposed to drop last week, but Meg delayed it to add Nicki’s verse, which you can listen to below. Plus, thoughts from social media now that the official “Hot Girl Anthem” is here.