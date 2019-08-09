A Philadelphia Couple & Their 19-Year-Old Daughter Are Dead After A Mysterious Backyard Plane Crash

Philadelphia is mourning Temple University’s Dr. Jasvir “Jesse” Khurana, his wife, Drexel University’s Dr. Divya Khurana, and their daughter, Kiran Khurana, after a terrible plane crash took their lives. According to reports, Jesse was a licensed pilot and he and his family were the only people aboard the private plane when it suddenly crashed. Thankfully, authorities state no pedestrians on the ground were injured.

“The private aircraft took off from North West Philadelphia Airport around 6:12 a.m. Authorities said it was traveling to Columbus, Ohio, though the city was not its destination. Authorities declined to provide additional details on the plane’s final stop. About three minutes after take-off, the propeller plane started to fall from the sky near Willow Grove, located about 30 miles north of Ohio. The plane struck several trees during its descent and then barreled into the ground, sending debris across four backyards, Upper Moreland Police Chief Michael Murphy said.”

60-year-old Jesse was a professor of pathology and medicine at Temple, the site states, while his wife doubled as a pediatric neurologist at St. Christopher’s Children Hospital and professor at Drexel University College of Medicine. Their daughter Kiran recently graduated from Harrison High School where she played squash, the report adds.

What’s weird is it seems Jesse didn’t reach out for help…

“Officials said there is no sign the pilot issued a distress call or requested help before the plane started to fall. The cause of the crash is under investigation and Adam Gerhardt, an air safety investigator for the NTSB, said the probe is still in a “very early stage.”

We are keeping their loved ones, especially their eldest daughter who was not on the plane, in our prayers.

