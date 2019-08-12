Thanks, Bey: This Clip Of A Boy Singing “Brown Skin Girl” To His Baby Sister Is The Sweetest Thing Ever

Per usual, Beyoncé went above and beyond the call of duty when she gifted us The Lion King soundtrack, a full-out album that has the whole WORLD tuned in.

The best track on the project, in my humble opinion, is almost the most important — it’s titled “Brown Skin Girl” and serves as an ode to brown girls and women everywhere. It’s a necessary testimony to our beauty, not to mention, Blue Ivy proves herself as a solid feature artist.

Shouting out Lupita N’yongo, Naomi Campbell, and BFF Kelly Rowland on the second verse,” Bey sings…

“Pose like a trophy when Naomi’s walkin’/ She need an Oscar for that pretty dark skin

Pretty like Lupita when the cameras close in/ Drip broke the levee when my Kellys roll in

I think tonight she might braid her braids/ Melanin too dark to throw her shade

She minds her business and wines her waist/ Gold like 24k, okay!”

Everyone loves the song and most recently, the cutest videos of young Black folk singing it have been popping up. In one, a young boy sings to his infant sister and it’s the most beautiful thing we’ve ever seen… Even Ms. Tina reposted the clip. Watch below and stream The Lion King: The Gift here if you haven’t already.