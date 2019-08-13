CLOSE
First Look: Christina Milian & Adam Demos Star In New Netflix RomCom ‘Falling Inn Love’

City girl Gabriela meets big-hearted contractor Jake Taylor.

Christina Milian - Falling Inn Love

Source: Netlflix / Courtesy of Netflix

Christina Milian is all set to star in her very own romantic comedy, Falling Inn love, alongside actor Adam Demos. It’s been a while since we’ve seen Miss Milian on the big screen, so this is exciting (and super cute!!!). So what’s it about? Girl meets boy. Boy falls in love with girl. Girl plays a little hard to get...you know.

Christina Milian - Falling Inn Love

Source: Courtesy of Netflix

“Gabriela Diaz’s (Christina Milian) San Francisco design firm folds the week of her break-up. Inspired by a potent concoction of wine and Wi-Fi, she successfully enters a contest to ‘Win an Inn’ overlooking New Zealand’s countryside,” a synopsis, courtesy of Netflix, reads. “Thousands of airline miles later, she discovers The Bellbird Valley Farm boasts a crumbling facade, floorboard-treading goat, and meddling neighbor who covets the space. Eager to renovate and sell the property fast, she partners with Jake Taylor (Adam Demos), the Kiwi contractor and volunteer firefighter observing much of her city-girl culture shock. Once the final fixtures are hung, she’s hesitant to leave him, the inn, and the inviting community that nurtured her creative side.”

Check out the trailer and hit the flip for more first-look photos. Falling Inn Love hits Netflix globally August 29.

Christina Milian , Netflix

