Press Play: Netflix Drops Its ’13 Reasons Why’ Season 3 Trailer, Tone Bell & DeWanda Wise Star In Hilarious RomCom ‘The Weekend’

The official trailer for 13 Reasons Why season 3 is here and this time, the crew is trying to figure out who murdered Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice).

“Who killed Bryce Walker? Everyone has their reasons… The secrets at Liberty High run deep, and in the aftermath of the Homecoming game all of the friends have something to hide,” a synopsis courtesy of Netflix, reads. “As the mystery of his death engulfs the town, there are numerous suspects in focus. But were any of them truly capable of murder? And who is the new girl? Police are determined to get to the truth, but with a web of secrets and lies this tangled, will anyone be found guilty? “

WATCH: Christina Milian & Adam Demos Star In New Netflix RomCom ‘Falling Inn Love’

Watch up top.

Elsewhere, The Weekend — starring DeWanda Wise, Tone Bell, Sasheer Zamata, Kym Whitley, and Y’lan Noel — gets a trailer, too, and it’s pretty funny.

From Shadow And Act:

“The movie stars SNL alum Sasheer Zamata as Zadie, a stand-up comedian who takes a road trip with her ex-boyfriend, Bradford (Tone Bell), to his mother’s bed and breakfast. As if that wasn’t much of a challenge, joining the ride is Margo (DeWanda Wise), Bradford’s current girlfriend.”

FIRST LOOK: Kerry Washington To Star In Netflix Adaptation Of ‘American Son’

Tune in and head to a theatre near you September 13. The Weekend will also be available via On Demand.