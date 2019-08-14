BARS: Twitter Reacts To Tami Roman’s Tea-Filled Freestyle Aimed At ‘Basketball Wives’ Co-Star Jennifer Williams [Video]

If you’ve been tuned into the current season of Basketball Wives, you know there’s been no shortage of drama — even after Evelyn Lozada and Jennifer Williams finally settled their issues.

One beef triangle is made up of Malaysia Pargo, Tami Roman, and Jennifer, as Malaysia and Tami refuse to forgive Jenn for her allegedly deceitful ways. Now… ahead of tonight’s episode, Tami (a.k.a Tatiana Trill) is going OFF on Jenn in a freestyle. Yes, you read that right… Tami is dissing Jenn on wax and spilling all the old school tea while doing so.

“Saw a clip from #BasketballWives airing TONIGHT 8pm on @vh1…. Jennifer COWARD Williams, @jenniferwilliams when you and ole girl weren’t friends you was crying about a sisterhood…then y’all ‘makeup’ and this is what you do?” Tami reportedly wrote in a screenshot captured by The Shade Room. “F*ck with me? Typical mean girl sh*t. I wasn’t concerned, associating with, or bothering anyone on this show. I’m trying to be on a positive wave but y’all keep f*cking with me for NO REASON! Now when I saw you, you’re sh*tty breath *ss didn’t say a damn thing to me.”

Swipe left to see Tami’s shade-filled diss and message to Jenn in the clip above. Plus, reactions from social media on the flip. Tune in tonight to see what all the ill will is about.

