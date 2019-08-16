Is The Popeyes Chicken Sandwich Better Than Chick-FIl-A’s — Chicken Lovers Weigh In

Popeyes’ new Chicken Sandwich is all the rage on social media. It went Nationwide on August 12th and it’s literally all folks are talking about on the timelines.

All I been hearing folks talk about is that Got damn Chicken Sandwich from Popeyes 😭😩 — #SouthIsHot8/17-8/23 (@DJZiggy850) August 15, 2019

The chicken. The Brioche. The pickles. Oh My!

And don’t add some sauce to it. Whew!

Me when I put that Sweet Heat sauce on Popeyes spicy chicken sandwich pic.twitter.com/SF84Ms2pgS — devante🏁 (@coolhandvante) August 12, 2019

It’s highly recommended by Black Twitter:

I really wanna try this spicy Popeyes chicken sandwich, but I’m really tired of trying the shit that Twitter told me was amazing because y’all be doing the most when it comes to hyping mediocre food. — Whitley Gilbert (@LuvelyLady22) August 15, 2019

But for years, we’ve been championing Chick Fil A as the standard of a good chicken sandwich. Has their glorious reign come to an end, though?

Folks automatically jumped on the “Chick Fil A is over” bandwagon as soon as they tried the popeyes chicken sandwich. SB Nation did an entire article on how the Popeyes chicken sandwich is better than Chick Fil A’s.

“The {Popeyes] brioche bun is also a little bit thicker than its Chick-fil-A counterpart, and has a good flavor to it. The pickles on the sandwich are massive, which I don’t feel strongly about one way or another, because I always take the pickles off my chicken sandwiches. I just don’t need that in my life. But if you like pickles, this sandwich is for you.”

However, others were loyal enough to stay down.

I just ate the new Popeyes chicken sandwich. You know the one everyone has been saying is better than Chick-Fila. And I must admit y’all are crazy as hell if y’all think Popeyes sandwich is better than Chick-Fila. Don’t get me wrong. It’s good but better??? Hell naw. — Hazard (@JayCraigie67) August 16, 2019

If you haven’t tried either sandwich — you’ve probably been living under a rock. But, I’m here to help! Here to compare both Chick Fil A and Popeyes chicken sandwich, and you get to be the judge on which one you’d spend your hard earned American coin on.

@OhTerriLynn is team Chick Fil A:

so I tried this yesterday and…I’m not going to lie and say I didn’t like it. cause it was hittin on something! would I get it again? yes! is it mind blowing? ehhhhh.

is it better than chickfila’s sandwich? -NAH, but good try!

But, @rolexxr4 is all about that Popeyes life;

that Popeyes sandwich man pic.twitter.com/zCz5kWyDtG — rolex (@rolexxr4) August 15, 2019

Even non-chicken lovers wanna give it a try:

I don’t care about being pescatarian anymore. I wanna try that Popeyes chicken sandwich 🥴 — m. (@__morgaannnnn) August 15, 2019

Which would you rather? Hit the flip for more comparisons.

