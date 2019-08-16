Must-Watch: The Internet Is In Shambles After Normani Dropped Her Sexy AF 00s-Inspired “Motivation” Visual

Normani is the talk of the internet this morning after she dropped a FIRE visual for her song “Motivation.”
Taking it back to the 00s, she pays homage to Beyoncé, J-Lo, and more. The clip starts out with a young Normani watching 106 & Park at her grandmother’s house, daydreaming about being an entertainer like her idols. Directed by Dave Meyers, Normani’s pristine dance techniques are on full display.
“#MOTIVATION is EVERYTHING. @Normani f*cking SNAPPED,” one fan wrote. “I love how she brought back major early 2000s vibes. The music video is incredible…” See what the internet is saying about the visual on the flip and tune in up top.
