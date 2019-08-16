First Look: Michael B. Jordan, Alisha Wainwright, And Ja’Siah Young Star In ‘Raising Dion’

Raising Dion, starring Alisha Wainwright, Ja’Siah Young, and Michael B. Jordan, hits Netflix October 4 and now we have a first look!

The series “follows the story of a woman named Nicole (Alisha Wainwright), who raises her son Dion (newcomer Ja’Siah Young) after the death of her husband, Mark (Michael B. Jordan),” a synopsis, courtesy of Netflix, reads. “The normal dramas of raising a son as a single mom are amplified when Dion starts to manifest several mysterious, superhero-like abilities. Nicole must now keep her son’s gifts secret with the help of Mark’s best friend Pat (Jason Ritter), and protect Dion from antagonists out to exploit him while figuring out the origin of his abilities.”

