Officer Who Killed Eric Garner With Deadly Chokehold Finally Terminated — The Garner Family, Rev. Al Sharpton, & Black Twitter React

Earlier this afternoon, NYPD Commissioner James O’Neil announced that Daniel Pantaleo, the officer who put Eric Garner in a lethal chokehold more than FIVE years ago, has finally been terminated.

“The unintended consequence of Mr. Garner’s death must have a consequence of its own,” Mr. O’Neill announced. “Therefore I agree with the deputy commissioner of trial’s legal findings and recommendations. It is clear that Daniel Pantaleo can no longer effectively serve as a New York City police officer.”

“During the struggle, Officer Pantaleo had the opportunity to readjust his grip from a prohibited chokehold to a less lethal alternative, but did not make use of that opportunity,” he continued during the press conference. “Instead, even once Mr. Garner was moved to his side on the ground with his left arm behind his back and his right hand still open and extended, Officer Pantaleo kept his hands clasped and maintained the chokehold. Mr Garneer’s obvious distress is confirmed when he coughs and grimaces.”

In the same breath, however, O’Neil still blamed Garner and showed sympathy to Pantaleo.

They're still blaming Eric Garner for his own murder. They're saying that from the moment a police officer approaches you, you have no rights or bodily autonomy & must submit to any order even if it's unlawful. Eric Garner told them to stop harassing him & they killed him. https://t.co/BAxqQEmgCB — Bree Newsome Bass (@BreeNewsome) August 19, 2019

As we all know, Eric Garner’s death gave rise to the Black Lives Matter movement, and as Rev. Al Shaprton pointed out today although we are somewhat relieved we are not celebratory. See the Rev and Eric Garner’s family react to the news in the video clip below.

Plus, reactions from Black Twitter on the flip.

