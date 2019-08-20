Press Play: Details On Tonight’s ‘Pose’ Finale, Larry Wilmore On Creating ‘The Bernie Mac Show,’ And MORE

Pose actresses Dominique Jackson and Indya Moore hit up Good Morning America to talk all about this season of the hit FX show and more. As we approach the season finale tonight, co-creator Steven Canals (who was also in the building), let fans know what to expect.

“What’s really exciting about the finale is that we jump ahead about nine months or so,” he said. “We pick up from what we’ve seen from the last two episodes, which is all of Blanca’s children have all left and they’re living their lives…that’s been the house that we’ve been following for the past two seasons and in the finale we see that story really wrap up.”

Tune in at 10 p.m. EST.

Larry Wilmore Reveals Why The Bernie Mac Show Was Created; Watch the #DLHughleyShow weeknights at 11/10c only on TV ONE. pic.twitter.com/fcaYk8sGVx — TV One (@tvonetv) August 20, 2019

Elsewhere, Larry Wilmore let the world in on how The Bernie Mac Show came about.

“It was timing. I had the idea without Bernie based on a show. There was a show on PBS called 1900 House and people had to live as if it was 1900,” he explained. “They rigged cameras in the house. I wanted to do a show where it felt like we were observing this family, rather than the action pushed at us.”

Tune into the TV One clip up top.

Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, Laura Dern, Ray Liotta and more star in upcoming film Marriage Story and today Netflix has released TWO trailers from opposing point of views.

“Marriage Story is Academy Award nominated filmmaker Noah Baumbach’s incisive and compassionate portrait of a marriage breaking up and a family staying together” a synopsis, courtesy of the streaming service, reads. Check out the second companion trailer below and let us know if you’ll be tuning in this Fall.

