WATCH: YFN Lucci & Trey Songz Drop Their Official Video For “All Night Long”

Tune in.

YFN Lucci and Trey Songz have been killing the summer with “All Night Long” and now there’s an official visual.

It’s everything you expect — Trey Songz in a near sex scene with a beautiful woman while YFN Lucci entertains the vixen he likes. Over the weekend the pair went viral after a clip of Lucci leaving Trey hanging hit the internet. Trey reposted the video and joked about Lucci “acting funny.” He also referenced the “All Night Long” visual.

“Damn me and @yfnlucci just shot the video for our shit last week and he already acting funny. 🤦🏾‍♂️,” he hilariously told fans. See the moment that had everyone laughing below.

Of course Black Twitter had a ball with that one… see their reactions on the flip and check out the new video up top.

