WELP: Spider-Man Will No Longer Be Apart Of The Marvel Cinematic Universe And People Are PISSED

Spider-Man Will No Longer Be A Shared Property Between Sony And Marvel

Some pretty excruciation news was unveiled today for anyone who loves Marvel movies–and more specifically, the latest iteration of the Spider-Man franchise.

According to reports from Deadline, Disney and Sony have come to a stalemate in regards to Spider-Man. As a result, Marvel Studios–along with its president Kevin Feige–will no longer be producing the Spider-Man films. This news comes after the second installment, Spider-Man: Far From Home, became Sony’s highest-grossing film of all time.

The problem here, as most people would expect, is money.

While Disney was happy to take only a small percentage of grosses on Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home (in exchange for Sony allowing Marvel to use the character in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame), a debate among executives began to take place about the character and it’s film’s future.

According to Deadline, Disney wanted to split profits 50/50 but Sony didn’t even entertain that offer with a counter.

As of now, two more Spider-Man films are reportedly in development with both director Jon Watts and star Tom Holland attached. On top of that, Sony has begun its own mini-universe thanks to hits like Venom and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, both of which have sequels on the way.

Certain rumors hint at the idea that Disney and Marvel were even hoping to help out with those films to further expand the crossover—but in the end, the studios simply asked for more than Sony was willing to give. Apparently, Sony feels it already has the big pieces in place, so the films will be fine without Kevin Feige.

But….that’s debatable.

This is most definitely a disappointing day for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They just inherited the X-Men and Fantastic Four franchises thanks to the Fox deal, and for a short while, all of Marvel’s heroes were home. But now, it seems like Sony wants to take Spider-Man out on his own.

