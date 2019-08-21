Press Play: ‘Rambo: Last Blood’ Gets New Trailer, Chris Hemsworth’s Rock Hard Bod In Deleted ‘Men In Black’ Scene, And More

There’s a new trailer out for Sylvester Stallone‘s upcoming movie Rambo: Last Blood.

In the fifth installment of the infamous franchise, Rambo returns to confront his past and get revenge in what is to be his final mission. Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, and Adriana Barraza also star in the film, which hits theaters September 20. Tune into the trailer below.

Upcoming film Frankie, starring Isabelle Huppert, got an official trailer. “Huppert stars as the eponymous Frankie, a famous French performer with a big secret. When she requests that her family join her on a trip to a sunny Portuguese hamlet, what follows is warm, often confusing exploration into family dynamics, with Huppert at the center,” a short synopsis courtesy of IMDB states.

Brendan Gleeson, Marisa Tomei, Greg Kinnear, and more also star in the film. Check out the trailer above; Frankie will be available in select theaters October 25.

Chris Hemsworth has tongues wagging after a deleted scene from Men In Black was released. The clip shows Hemsworth stripped down as he wakes up next to an alien. Check the clip out, courtesy of People, HERE.