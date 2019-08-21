Here’s What Instagram Has To Say About That Annoying Chain Letter That’s Been Going Around

If you’ve been on Instagram lately, you know all about this new school chain letter that’s been going around. The presumption is Instagram is going to be able to use all our photos however they please, unless users repost this statement:

“Don’t forget tomorrow starts the new Instagram rule where they can use your photos. Don’t forget deadline today!!!! It can be used in court cases in litigation against you. Everything you’ve ever posted becomes public from today, even messages that have been deleted or the photos not allowed. It costs nothing for a simple copy and paste, better safe than sorry. Channel 13 talked about the change in Instagram’s privacy policy. I do not give Instagram or any entities associated with Instagram permission to use my pictures, information, messages or posts, both past and future.” See the full statement below.

WATCH: This Video Of A Sign Language Interpreter Keeping Up With Quick Spitting Twista Has The Internet Going Crazy

This isn’t the first time this chain letter has gone around but so many IG users were tricked into posting it this week — celebrities included — IG actually had to respond. “There’s no truth to this post,” Stephanie Otway, brand communications manager at Instagram, told WWD.

There you have it folks!

Also On Global Grind: