PowerTakesMSG: 32 Photos From Last Night’s Star-Studded World Premiere That You HAVE To See

Last night, the cast and creators of Power came through to Madison Square Garden with a world premiere that was unlike any other!
Prior to the first episode of season 6 airing — which, by the way, was unbelievable — 50 Cent put on an entire concert full of surprise guests. Trey Songz, YFN Lucci, Lil Mo, Snoop Dogg, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Alicia Myers, OT Genasis, Davido, and more performed, not to mention 50’s set full of throwback hits. The crowd was also star-studded, as Busta Rhymes, Ms. Tina Knowles-Lawson, J.R. Smith, Dapper Dan, Victor Cruz, and more were in the building.
After an amazing mini-concert and the full first-episode airing, Omari Hardwick, Joseph Sikora, and the rest of the cast capped the night off by thanking the fans, 50, Courtney A. Kemp, and Mark Canton for making it all happen. More pics from the red carpet and party on the flip. Oh hey, Uncle Snoop!
