Team Ghost Or Team Tommy? Take This ‘Power’ Quiz To Find Out Where You Stand

This weekend, the highly anticipated sixth and final season of Power will air on Starz. Like you, we can’t wait to tune in.

In case you missed it, Omari Hardwick, Joseph Sikora, 50 Cent, LaLa Anthony, and the rest of the cast and crew came to NYC this week for the world premiere of the first episode. It was a star-studded event, during which 50 Cent put on a whole concert. Snoop Dogg, YFN Lucci, Trey Songz, Fetty Wap, Davido, and more performed. It was a night to remember!

The final season will see Tommy and Ghost going head-to-head, as the longtime best friends have now become enemies. So, you’ll have to choose a side — and make sure you choose wisely because if the first episode is any indication, this season is going to be an all-out WAR.

Take the quiz below to find out where you really stand and catch Power on August 25 at 8 p.m. EST.

