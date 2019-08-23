Tune In: Summer Walker Drops New Destiny’s Child-Inspired Single “Playing Games”

Summer Walker is back with a new single and it’s fire.

Giving us “Should’ve Known Better” Monica vibes as she starts off the track by letting her man know she never asked for anything extravagant, she sings… “Did I ever ask you to take me to go/ shopping in Paris, or go/sailing over seas and just drape me in Gucci? No.” Her tribute to the R&B singers who forged the way for this generation doesn’t end there.

“So won’t you say my name, say my name/If you claim you wan’t me, it ain’t no thang,” she sings in true Destiny’s Child fashion, adding her own sultry flair. “You acting kinda shady/You ain’t been calling me baby/Boy, you can go and stop playing games, playing games.”

Check out the track up top. “Playing Games” is the follow-up to Summer’s 2019 Clear EP. Her “Girls Need Love” remix featuring Drake has also been taking over the charts. Tune into her latest and catch her on The First and Last Tour, with special guest Melii, coming to a city near you this Fall.