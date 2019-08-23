CLOSE
Fire!! Listen To Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” Remix Featuring DaBaby

DaBaby did what the DaBaby does.

DaBaby has proven himself to be a formidable contender in the Hip-Hop arena and now the rising star joins Lizzo on “Truth Hurts” for a remix you’re sure to bop more than once. We know that Lizzo is 100% THAT B*TCH. Now, DaBaby drops a few caption-worthy bars for his verse as well.

“I just took a DNA test and it told me I’m the realest, pretty chocolate n*gga out here with some good d*ck,” he raps. Don’t act surprised… after his joint effort with Meg Thee Stallion, y’all KNOW how he gives it up.

WATCH: DaBaby Bodies The Beat In XXL Freshman Cypher With YK Osiris, Meg Theee Stallion, And Lil Mosey

“And I could have a b*tch from Harvard with a 8-year degree, I’d prolly still-a-rather pull up with a hood b*tch,” he spits. Tune into the track up top and let us know what you think. Lizzo hit Instagram to announce the remix. Check that out below.

