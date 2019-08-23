This New Layton Greene Song “I Love You” Is The Heartfelt R&B Content We Crave

Layton Greene is one of my favorite artists out right now and her latest offering is a testament to why I, and so many others, feel that way.

After dropping her summer anthem “Leave Em Alone” featuring PnB Rock, Lil Baby, and City Girls, Layton is back with a new single titled “I Love You.” Like her 2018 track “Myself,” “I Love You” is an honest reflection of how she sees herself and the man she’s in love with. Accompanied by piano, Layton cowrote the track with G. Styles, who teamed up with The Exclusives to produce it, according to a press release.

“I loveeeee this record😩 I was really going thru it when I wrote it,” she said, announcing the new song on Instagram. Check out the track below and more photos of the rising star on the flip.

